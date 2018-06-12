UN: Situation in Sudan's Darfur region is 'radically' better

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. peacekeeping chief says the situation in Sudan's troubled Darfur region "has changed radically for the better" and the United Nations and the African Union are recommending new sharp cuts in their joint security force.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix told the Security Council on Monday that the joint mission is finalizing a yearlong process that saw 11 joint sites close and a shift toward peacekeeping in the mountainous Jebel Marra area where intermittent clashes continue and to peacebuilding in the rest of Darfur.

He said a strategic review by the U.N. and the AU envisions that over the coming two years peacekeeping would focus on the most precarious areas. Lacroix says it recommends a reduction in the force from 8,735 to 4,050 military personnel and from 2,500 to 1,870 police officers.