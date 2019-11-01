UAW leaders send Ford contract to ratification vote

FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019, file photo, United Auto Workers Local 600 President Bernie Ricke, left, talks with Ford Motor Co., President Automotive Joseph R. Hinrichs after opening contract talks in Dearborn, Mich. The United Auto Workers union said late Wednesday, Oct. 30 that it has reached a tentative contract agreement with Ford after three days of intense bargaining. less FILE - In this Monday, July 15, 2019, file photo, United Auto Workers Local 600 President Bernie Ricke, left, talks with Ford Motor Co., President Automotive Joseph R. Hinrichs after opening contract talks in ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close UAW leaders send Ford contract to ratification vote 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

DETROIT (AP) — Union workers at Ford will start voting Monday on a proposed contract that includes wage increases and more than $6 billion for investments at 19 plants.

The United Auto Workers said its National UAW-Ford council voted Friday to send the deal to 55,000 workers for a ratification vote.

The workers would get alternating lump-sum payments and wage increases, according to a summary posted by the union. Workers would see no reduction in health care benefits and won't pay more for their coverage. They would get ratification bonuses of $9,000 — less than the $11,000 bonuses that workers at General Motors won last month.

The union said the Ford agreement includes the promise of investments that will create or save more than 8,500 jobs.

The Romeo engine plant in Michigan will close, but the agreement indicates that the jobs will be shifted to a nearby transmission shop.

Union officials will begin presenting the terms to members around the country this weekend. Voting is scheduled to start Monday and run until Nov. 15.

The deal was reached relatively quickly and without the conflict that led to a 40-day strike by UAW members against GM.

If Ford workers ratify the contract, the union will begin bargaining with Fiat Chrysler, which announced Thursday that it plans to merge with France's PSA Group to create the world's fourth-largest auto company, worth $50 billion.