Tropical Storm Flossie weakens as it approaches Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — Tropical Storm Flossie continues to weaken as it approaches the Hawaiian Islands from the east.

News organizations reported Sunday that Flossie remained a tropical storm as of 11 a.m. when it was about 635 miles (1,022 kilometers) east-southeast of Honolulu.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu says Flossie was expected to "move very close" to the islands but then pass the state late Monday and Tuesday.

Forecasters say maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (64 kph) Sunday morning, while winds with tropical storm force were possible up to 90 miles (145 kilometers) from Flossie's center.

Flossie comes on the heels of Erick, which was downgraded to a tropical depression Saturday and was expected to dissipate late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.