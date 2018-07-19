Tractor operator dies trying to suppress Oregon wildfire
Gillian Flaccus, Associated Press
Updated
Now Playing:
Dozens of residents near The Dalles, Oregon were told to evacuate from a fast-moving grass fire on Tuesday. At least two structures appeared to be burning. In Spokane, Washington, a wildfire prompted evacuation notices for more than 700 homes. (July 18)
Media: Associated Press
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say it appears a tractor operator died while trying to restrain a wildfire that scorched 70 square miles (181 kilometers) in little more than 24 hours in the Pacific Northwest.
The blaze east of Portland, Oregon, and near the city of The Dalles started Tuesday and spread into a rural farming area with vast wheat fields.
Authorities found one person dead Wednesday near a burned-out tractor. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office says the person was likely trying to use the heavy farm machinery to create a fire break to hold back flames.
Dozens of homes have been evacuated because of the conflagration.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Wednesday, marking the unofficial start to a Pacific Northwest Fire season that's expected to be worse than normal.
Photo: Mark Graves, AP
Image 1of/14
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 14
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Firefighters crept into the fields in water trucks and attempted to douse the leading edges of the fire from behind as it burned through acres of wheat, with everything behind the flames charred black. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) less
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. Firefighters crept into the fields in water trucks and attempted to douse the leading edges of ... more
Photo: Mark Graves, AP
Image 2 of 14
Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
Trees burn near a home Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed ... more
Photo: Colin Mulvany, AP
Image 3 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a tractor with a disk trailer rolls toward the Substation Fire on its' way to cut fire lines just of Highway 197 south of The Dalles, Ore. Gov. Kate Brown has invoked an emergency order in response to a wildfire burning in two north-central Oregon counties with mandatory evacuations for dozens of households. (Mark B. Gibson/The Dalles Chronicle via AP) less
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a tractor with a disk trailer rolls toward the Substation Fire on its' way to cut fire lines just of Highway 197 south of The Dalles, Ore. Gov. Kate Brown has invoked an ... more
Photo: Mark Gibson, AP
Image 4 of 14
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving ... more
Photo: Colin Mulvany, AP
Image 5 of 14
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving wildfire just north of Upriver Drive that has engulfed several homes and prompted fire officials to call for a level three evacuation for homeowners in the area. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP) less
A firefighting aircraft makes a water drop on a wildfire approaching a house, Tuesday, July 17, 2018 in Spokane, Wash. Fire crews from Spokane, Spokane Valley and Fire District 9 are fighting a fast-moving ... more
Photo: Colin Mulvany, AP
Image 6 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, the Central Point fire burns along Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, the Central Point fire burns along Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize ... more
Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP
Image 7 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, firefighters respond to a wildfire in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, firefighters respond to a wildfire in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources ... more
Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP
Image 8 of 14
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a wildfire burns off of Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources from around the state to protect homes. (Jamie Lusch/The Medford Mail Tribune via AP) less
In this Tuesday, July 17, 2018 photo, a wildfire burns off of Biddle Road in Central Point, Ore. The Emergency Conflagration Act announced early Wednesday allows the Oregon fire marshal to mobilize resources ... more
Photo: Jamie Lusch, AP
Image 9 of 14
This Sunday, July 15, 2018 image from video provided by Sierra Fire Watch shows a large fire and smoke plume rising over an area northwest of Yosemite National Park as the Ferguson fire continues to spread in California's Sierra Nevada.The U.S. Forest Service said Wednesday morning, July 18, 2018 the blaze is 27 square miles (70 square kilometers) and is just 5 percent contained. More than 1,800 firefighters are battling the blaze in Mariposa County that started Friday, July 13. (Sierra Fire Watch via AP) less
This Sunday, July 15, 2018 image from video provided by Sierra Fire Watch shows a large fire and smoke plume rising over an area northwest of Yosemite National Park as the Ferguson fire continues to spread in ... more
Photo: Sierra Fire Watch, AP
Image 10 of 14
This image made from video provided by FOX 12 News shows a grassland fire burning near The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The fast-moving deadly fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest forced dozens of households to evacuate and prompted Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to declare a state of emergency Wednesday. (FOX-12 News via AP) less
This image made from video provided by FOX 12 News shows a grassland fire burning near The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The fast-moving deadly fire fueled by gusting winds in the Pacific Northwest ... more
Photo: AP
Image 11 of 14
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be worse than normal. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) less
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be ... more
Photo: Mark Graves, AP
Image 12 of 14
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be worse than normal. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) less
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be ... more
Photo: Mark Graves, AP
Image 13 of 14
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The flames near the city of The Dalles started Tuesday and expanded Wednesday to more than 56 square miles (145 kilometers) as the fire spread into vast fields of wheat while desperate farmers tried to salvage their crops in the midst of the harvest season. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) less
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The flames near the city of The Dalles started Tuesday and expanded Wednesday to more than 56 ... more
Photo: Mark Graves, AP
Image 14 of 14
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be worse than normal. The region has seen drought conditions in many areas. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) less
A fast-moving fire continues to rage across Wasco County southeast of The Dalles, Ore., Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The blaze Wednesday doesn't bode well for a Pacific Northwest fire season that's expected to be ... more