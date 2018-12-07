Top real estate executive gets prison in NY corruption trial

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a real estate executive to three years in prison for his role in schemes to bribe a former top aide to New York's governor and to steer projects to his company.

Steven Aiello was sentenced Friday.

He was convicted of conspiracy and wire fraud after an investigation that also led to the conviction of a former top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo. The Democrat was not charged and he has denied knowledge of bribes paid to a man he has likened to a brother.

The corruption trials have portrayed the inner workings of his office in an unflattering light.

Aiello told the judge he had been advised not to speak pending an appeal.

Another real estate executive was sentenced Thursday to 2½ years in prison.