Tiger dies at Busch Gardens after altercation with brother

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Bengal tiger has died at Tampa's Busch Gardens after getting into an "atypical altercation" with its brother.

The park announced Bala's death in a statement Tuesday. Officials say a necropsy was being completed.

Siblings Bala and Bhutan had lived in the park since 2007. Park spokeswoman Rebecca Romzek said Bhutan isn't being treated for injuries, but they are closely checking him.

The Tampa Bay Times reports eight tigers live at Busch Gardens and they rotate on and off in the park's Jungala habitat where visitors can see them.

Bala was known as the "redhead" of the park's tigers. She had a strawberry white/blonde coloration, which is caused by a gene mutation that makes the tiger's striping paler than usual.