The Latest: Some evacuation orders lifted in California

A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow and rain that jammed traffic on Southern California highways and loosened hillsides in wildfire burn areas on Thursday. (James Quigg/The Daily Press via AP) less A pedestrian leaps across a flooded portion of the La Paz and Seventh Street intersection as a winter storm arrived, Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018 in Victorville, Calif. The second round of a fall storm dumped snow ... more Photo: James Quigg, AP Photo: James Quigg, AP Image 1 of / 13 Caption Close The Latest: Some evacuation orders lifted in California 1 / 13 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a Southern California storm that raised flood fears in burn areas (all times local):

10:30 p.m.

Authorities are keeping a worried eye on fire-scarred hillsides in Southern California after a storm brought flooding fears and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of homes.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Los Angeles-adjacent counties ravaged by a summer wildfire. Evacuation orders remain in place Friday for Trabuco Canyon in Orange County and for several neighborhoods in the Lake Elsinore area east of Los Angeles. Other Elsinore areas had the mandatory evacuations downgraded to voluntary evacuation warnings as the storm eased.

Forecasters say it will be warmer and drier before another storm moves in next week.

Thursday's storm brought record-breaking rainfall to downtown Los Angeles, jammed major roads with mud, rain or snow and sent a landing airliner skidding off a runway.

___

Authorities are keeping a worried eye on fire-scarred hillsides in Southern California after a storm brought flooding fears and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of homes.

Thursday's storm brought record-breaking rainfall to downtown Los Angeles, jammed major roads with mud, rain or snow and sent a landing airliner skidding off a runway.

A mudslide shut down roads in and around Malibu neighborhoods charred by a massive wildfire last month.

However, no major injuries were reported.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Los Angeles-adjacent counties ravaged by a summer wildfire. Evacuation orders remain in place Friday for Trabuco Canyon in Orange County and the Lake Elsinore area east of Los Angeles.

Forecasters say it will be warmer and drier before another storm moves in next week.