The Latest: Private memorial held for Maine firefighter

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Latest on the funeral services for a Maine firefighter who died in a March 1 blaze (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Several thousand people including firefighters from across New England are expected at the memorial for a firefighter who was fatally injured while shielding another firefighter from flames.

The public memorial service took place Sunday morning at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland for Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes, who died on March 1. Representatives from 11 states and over 200 fire departments from across New England planned to attend.

The 32-year-old Barnes was the first firefighter to die while battling a fire in nearly four decades in Maine.

Maine Gov. Janet Mills lowered flags to half-staff in the firefighter's honor. She said his life and service exemplified "unfaltering courage, selflessness and love for his fellow man."

