The Latest: On-duty FBI agent shot in shoulder in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of an FBI agent (all times local):

7:05 p.m.

Police say an FBI agent was shot in the shoulder Saturday in New York City during a street gunfight.

The male agent was struck while on duty at 3:30 p.m. in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn.

FBI officials said the agent was in stable condition at a New York hospital.

The FBI says two possible suspects are in police custody.

Police officials tell WABC-TV that two undercover FBI agents were sitting in a car when shots were fired from a vehicle driving by, and the agents returned fire.

Officials say the vehicle with bullet holes was left at a body shop, and one suspect drove to a nearby hospital in another vehicle.

Police say the agent is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

