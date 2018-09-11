The Latest: Olivia downgraded to tropical storm near Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storm Olivia heading toward Hawaii (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center is downgrading Olivia to a tropical storm from a hurricane as it gets closer to Hawaii.

Meteorologists said Monday the storm had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph (115 kph). It's currently 415 miles (670 kilometers) east of Hilo.

Forecasters are predicting Olivia may drop 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain on the Big Island and Maui County, though some areas could get 20 inches (50 centimeters.)

On Guam, residents woke up Tuesday to flooded streets, downed trees and widespread power outages after Typhoon Mangkhut passed through overnight.

The Pacific Daily News reports government agencies were conducting damage assessments and beginning to clear roads. About 80 percent of the U.S. territory was without power.

___

11 a.m.

Hurricane Olivia is expected to approach Hawaii in the coming days as either a high-end tropical storm or a low-end hurricane.

Central Pacific Hurricane Center meteorologist Maureen Ballard says Monday there's only a slight difference between the two, so people should prepare as though it will be a hurricane.

Olivia is currently 435 miles (700 kilometers) east of Hilo and moving 9 mph (15 kph). It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph).

Forecasters are predicting Olivia may drop 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimeters) of rain on the Big Island and Maui County, though some areas could get 20 inches (50 centimeters.)

Oahu and Kauai are forecast to receive 3 to 6 inches (7 to 15 centimeters.)