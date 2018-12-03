The Latest: More than 20 hospitalized after fatal bush crash

BENTON, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on the fatal Arkansas crash of a charter bus carrying a youth football team from Tennessee (all times local):

6:35 a.m.

Authorities say one child is dead and more than 20 people are hospitalized after a charter bus crashed in Arkansas while carrying a Tennessee youth football team.

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock says it received more than 20 patients following the Monday morning crash. Authorities say as many as 40 people were injured, most of them children. No information about the severity of the injuries was immediately available.

Arkansas State Police say the wreck happened along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. State police say the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis TV station WMC reports that the bus was carrying a football team from the Orange Mound Youth Association in Tennessee that had played in a tournament in Dallas over the weekend. The station reports the children are elementary-school age.

State police say the bus overturned after driving off the interstate. The bus driver is being questioned by troopers

___

6 a.m.

Authorities say a charter bus carrying a youth football team has crashed in Arkansas, killing one child and injuring at least 40 other people.

Arkansas State Police say the wreck happened early Monday along Interstate 30 near Benton, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest of Little Rock. State police say the charter bus was traveling from Texas to Memphis, Tennessee.

Police say the bus was carrying a football team that had played in a championship game in Dallas over the weekend. Police say most of the injured are children who were taken to hospitals in Little Rock and Benton.

Authorities did not immediately identify which school was involved. State police say the bus overturned after driving off the interstate. The bus driver is being questioned by troopers.