The Latest: Mix-up by state: NJ casino earnings up, not down

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on second-quarter casino earnings in Atlantic City (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

New Jersey gambling regulators say they made a mistake when they initially reported how Atlantic City casinos performed in the second quarter.

They now say earnings for the period were up 1.6 percent compared with the second quarter of 2017, not down as they reported earlier Wednesday.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement says casinos reported a gross operating profit of $171.4 million.

The largest increase came at Resorts, whose profit was up nearly 64 percent.

The biggest decline was seen at the Borgata, which saw its operating profit decline by 20.6 percent.

