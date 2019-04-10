The Latest: Hutchinson to sign anti-"sanctuary cities" bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Latest on an Arkansas bill that would ban "sanctuary cities" in the state (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Arkansas' Republican governor says he will sign a bill cutting off funding to "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities despite his objections that the measure could open the door to racial profiling.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Wednesday he'll sign the bill approved by the majority-Republican Legislature. The measure also prohibits cities from preventing local law enforcement from asking about a person's citizenship or immigration status.

Hutchinson had asked lawmakers to change the bill after he said he was concerned it would open the door to racial profiling. But the bill's sponsors rebuffed the request and lawmakers gave the bill final approval Wednesday.

The Arkansas Municipal League, which opposes the measure, says it doesn't know of any cities in the state with sanctuary policies.

11 a.m.

Arkansas lawmakers have sent Gov. Asa Hutchinson legislation Wednesday cutting off funding to "sanctuary cities" that don't cooperate with federal immigration authorities over the Republican's objections that the measure could open the door to racial profiling.

The House vote was 71-24 in favor of the measure, which would also prevent cities from blocking local law enforcement from asking about a person's citizenship or immigration status. Any cities found to be in violation would be ineligible to receive discretionary funds administered by the state.

Hutchinson, a former federal Homeland Security official who oversaw border security efforts, had asked lawmakers to change the measure, but the bill's sponsors rebuffed his request. Hutchinson has said he's generally supportive of the bill, but hasn't said what he would do if it reached him without that amendment.

