The Latest: Michigan flooding leads to disaster declaration

















ASHLAND, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in the Upper Midwest (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

Michigan's governor has issued disaster declarations for two counties in the state's Upper Peninsula that suffered flooding damage due to heavy rains .

Gov. Rick Snyder's office says the Monday orders will allow the National Guard to deploy to Houghton and Menominee counties to help with road repairs.

The declaration also allows Snyder to make all state resources available in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts. The state police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division will coordinate state efforts.

The heavy weekend rains have swelled waterways in the area that are washing away large chunks of concrete and asphalt, littering roads with debris. Some residents are using boats to get around.

Snyder's office says "hundreds of homes, businesses and public facilities and infrastructure" have been severely affected.

Flash flooding also damaged and closed roads in parts of northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. One death in Wisconsin has been attributed to the floods.

___

4:30 p.m.

Heavy rains have caused an earthen dam to fail in a rural area of northwestern Wisconsin.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Keith Kesler says he's unaware of any evacuations from the damage Monday. Few people live in the area.

Kesler says water is overtopping the Radigan Flowage Dam west of Dairlyland after several days of rain.

The National Weather Service says local law enforcement is reporting that the damage is causing flooding downstream on the Tamarack River, as the water flows toward the St. Croix River between Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Flash flooding could affect roads and highways in the area.

A state of emergency has been declared in Douglas and Bayfield counties in northwest Wisconsin. At least one person has died as a result of the flooding

___

12:20 p.m.

Widespread flooding in parts of northern Wisconsin is being blamed for at least one death, while officials in northern Michigan are assessing damage from flash-flooding that washed out roads and caused dozens of sinkholes.

The Ashland County Sheriff's Office says the body of a 75-year-old man was recovered about 60 feet from his pickup truck in a ditch along a flooded road Sunday in White River, Wisconsin.

On Monday, the National Weather Service extended a flood warning through Thursday for northwestern Wisconsin and neighboring areas in Minnesota.

Flash flooding over the weekend caused extensive damage to roads and highways in all three states, including U.S. Highway 2, a major thoroughfare across northwestern Wisconsin.