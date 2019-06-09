The Latest: Fire sets off evacuation from amusement park

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the brush fire that erupted near a huge amusement park in Southern California (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

A Southern California amusement and water park has closed early after a brush fire broke out nearby and sent hundreds of visitors fleeing from heavy smoke.

Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor announced the closure Sunday afternoon after authorities reopened roads, allowing guests to leave the property in their cars.

The fire broke out around noon and quickly grew to about 30 acres.

It set off panic and confusion as visitors were first told by the park to evacuate and then asked by fire officials to stay put while they worked to contain the blaze.

Park visitors said many people didn't know where they were supposed to go as smoke enveloped the park.

Six Flags says the park will reopen the usual time Monday.

2:25 p.m.

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that forced the closure of a huge amusement park in Southern California.

Heavy smoke surrounding Six Flags Magic Mountain and Hurricane Harbor prompted the park to announce an evacuation shortly after noon Sunday north of Los Angeles. But about 40 minutes later, the park said on its Twitter account that fire officials asked guests to stay at the park while they work to contain the blaze.

A park visitor told The Associated Press the park closed and that everyone was asked to go to the back of the 260-acre theme park, away from firefighting activity near the entrance.

There was no immediate information from fire officials about the blaze; it's unclear how many people are inside the park.

Police closed access roads to the park off Interstate 5.