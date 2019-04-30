The Latest: Evacuations start as barrier fails at Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on flooding along the Mississippi River (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Officials have started evacuations of some buildings and cars after a flood barrier break along the Mississippi River sent floodwaters rushing into downtown Davenport.

The National Weather Service sent an alert around 4 p.m. Tuesday of a flash flood emergency, urging people downtown to immediately seek higher ground. Television station KWQC reports public works officials said a temporary barrier had broken and that many people sought shelter on the rooftops.

The floodwaters have overtaken dozens of vehicles and the first floors of several buildings, and rescue crews could be seen launching boats into the floodwaters to retrieve people stranded by the sudden surge.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

___

1:30 p.m.

Communities in several states along the Mississippi River are watching the skies this week as rainfall will likely determine whether the river reaches record crests and how much it will push up floodwaters.

The National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for areas directly next to the river in 10 states, from Minnesota and Wisconsin south to Louisiana and Mississippi.

In Iowa, some cities on the river's banks — including Davenport and Muscatine — have shut down low-lying streets and erected flood walls and sandbag barriers.

Flood watches have been issued for larger tracts around in the river in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, as well as sections of Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas as heavy rain that began in some places Monday was set to continue into Tuesday and Wednesday.