The Latest: 3 to 8 inches of rain fuels Des Moines flooding





Photo: Brian Powers, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Image 1 of 2 Shane Rhoades returns to his home that exploded during the Saturday night flash flood on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Urbandale, Iowa. Rhoades said he and his wife were overtaken by water while in their basement but were saved when a wall gave out and they were swept outside. (Brian Powers/The Des Moines Register via AP) less Shane Rhoades returns to his home that exploded during the Saturday night flash flood on Sunday, July 1, 2018, in Urbandale, Iowa. Rhoades said he and his wife were overtaken by water while in their basement ... more Photo: Brian Powers, AP Image 2 of 2 Flood water from Fourmile Creek flows over East Douglas Avenue in Des Moines on Sunday morning, July 1, 2018, after heavy rain fell overnight. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP) Flood water from Fourmile Creek flows over East Douglas Avenue in Des Moines on Sunday morning, July 1, 2018, after heavy rain fell overnight. (Kelsey Kremer/The Des Moines Register via AP) Photo: Kelsey Kremer, AP The Latest: 3 to 8 inches of rain fuels Des Moines flooding 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Latest on flooding in Des Moines (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

Flooding in Des Moines was fueled by 3 to 8 inches (7.5 to 20 centimeters) of rain that fell across the area Saturday night.

Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek says, "The speed and how long that rain fell caught us by surprise."

In the suburb of Urbandale, residents of a duplex escaped shortly before an explosion from a ruptured gas line leveled their home after the basement flooded.

Shane Rhoades told The Des Moines Register that it "flushed" him and his wife to the point where they thought they "were gone." He said they "managed to get to the ceiling and get air."

They found a window and swam out, and got their three children out.

The National Weather Service predicts Thursday will be the next chance for rain. But rivers and reservoirs are full and may continue rising.

___

10:35 a.m.

A longtime Iowa sportscaster has died in flash flooding in Des Moines amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say 66-year-old Larry Cotlar died Saturday when he was swept away in floodwater after his van stalled on a flooded north Des Moines street. Cotlar had worked as the voice of Drake University's teams since 2005.

Drake athletics director Brian Hardin says he respected Cotlar's work and the "quality person and colleague he was."

Witnesses told police Cotlar was swept away as he got out of his stalled van. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Some streets remained blocked Sunday morning.

___

This update has been corrected to show that the first name of the Drake athletics director is Brian, not Briand.

___

6:30 a.m.

A man was swept away and died after his van stalled in a flooded Des Moines street amid heavy rain that forced the evacuation of some homes and businesses.

Police say the van stalled Saturday night in a north Des Moines street as rain pounded the city and its suburbs.

Witnesses told police that as the van occupants got out of the vehicle, one was swept away in the floodwater. His body was found nearly four hours later, several blocks away.

He was identified as a 65-year-old Des Moines resident.

The rain also prompted the evacuation of homes and businesses along Walnut Creek in the suburb of Clive. Many streets throughout the area were closed Saturday night, and some remained blocked Sunday morning.