BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — The Latest on the sinking of a duck boat in Missouri (all times local):

6 p.m.

Around 200 people have attended a community memorial service in Branson for the 17 people killed when a duck boat sand in a Missouri Lake.

The Joplin Globe reports a church bell chimed 17 times Sunday at Williams Chapel at College of the Ozarks to honor the victims. The boat sank during a sudden storm Thursday at Table Rock Lake in the tourism town.

The college and the city put on the community memorial service Sunday afternoon.

Branson Mayor Karen Best spoke on behalf of the 17 who died, 14 others who survived and "the many heroes who did everything in their power to save lives."

3:15 p.m.

A memorial service is scheduled for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The service will be held Sunday afternoon at the College of the Ozarks, near Table Rock Lake, where the duck boat sank Thursday, killing 17 people. The accident happened as winds approached hurricane strength.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.