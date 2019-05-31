The Latest: 2 senators to speak at ex-Sen. Cochran's funeral

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Latest on funeral services for former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran (all times local):

5:50 p.m.

Leaders of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee will speak at the funeral of Thad Cochran, who was chairman of the committee for several years.

The Republican former senator from Mississippi died Thursday at age 81.

Two funeral services are scheduled. One is Monday at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson. The other is Tuesday at Northminster Baptist Church in the city.

Cochran's former chief of staff, Brad White, says that Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby of Alabama and Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy of Vermont will speak Tuesday. Shelby is a Republican. Leahy is a Democrat and often traveled with Cochran.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is among those speaking during the service Monday.

Visitation is Sunday at the University of Mississippi law school in Oxford.

10:23 a.m.

A funeral will be held next week in the Mississippi Capitol for former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran, a Republican who represented the state for 45 years.

Cochran died Thursday at a veterans' nursing home in Oxford, Mississippi. He was 81.

Coleman Funeral Home says visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the University of Mississippi Robert C. Khayat Law Center in Oxford.

One funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday in the state Capitol in Jackson.

Another service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Northminster Baptist Church in Jackson.

Cochran was elected to the U.S. House in 1972 and to the Senate in 1978. As chairman of the Appropriations Committee, he steered billions of dollars to Mississippi for universities, agriculture, and Hurricane Katrina recovery. He retired in 2018.