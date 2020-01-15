Tennessee Guard airbase on lockdown, reports of shots fired

ALCOA, Tenn (AP) — The McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base is on lockdown after receiving reports of shots being fired, Tennessee National Guard Sgt. First Class William Jones said Wednesday. He called it a developing situation.

Officer Travers Hurst, a spokesman at the air base in Tennessee, said the Blount County Sheriff's office was responding to the active shooter situation and was sweeping the area.

“There are no reports of injuries,” the Tennessee National Guard tweeted shortly thereafter. The tweet said guard personnel were working with state and federal law enforcement “on reports of suspicious activity.”

The base is home to the 134th Air Refueling Wing. Spokeswoman Becky Huckabee with the neighboring commercial airport said no flights were being delayed.