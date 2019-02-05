Suit: Waffle House manager used racial slurs against diners

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal civil rights lawsuit says a manager at an Atlanta-area Waffle House used racial epithets to refer to customers of Mexican descent.

The lawsuit filed Monday says the alleged discrimination happened in February 2017 at a restaurant in Doraville.

The lawsuit says Paola Martinez, a U.S. citizen, went to the restaurant with her young daughter and then-husband. It says the cook and restaurant manager, a white man, used a racial slur to refer to them and muttered "Why don't they deport you to Mexico?"

The lawsuit says the family then asked to have their order to go. When they got home, it says, they discovered their food was strewn with garbage and not cooked properly.

Waffle House did not respond Tuesday to an email and phone message seeking comment.