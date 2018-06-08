Tennessee statue to honor family's role in women's suffrage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Almost 100 years ago, a Tennessee mother wrote her lawmaker son to urge him to cast the last vote needed to secure the voting rights of American women. This weekend, their roles in ratifying the 19th Amendment will be memorialized.

The Burn Memorial will be unveiled at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the corner of Clinch Avenue and Market Square in Knoxville.

Febb Ensminger Burn's1920 letter swayed son Harry to change his vote to "aye," breaking the tie in the state Legislature and making Tennessee the final state needed to ratify the amendment to the Constitution.

The Suffrage Coalition will also have a historical re-enactment of a suffrage parade at 3 p.m. beginning in front of the Knoxville City-County Building. Some streets will be closed.