State lawmakers reject veto, agree to sink surplus submarine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — In what they call the best of three bad options, South Carolina legislators have reaffirmed their decision to sink the submarine Clamagore, which has been floating in Charleston Harbor for 40 years.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reports lawmakers on Tuesday overturned Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the measure.

Clamagore is a part of the fleet at Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum. Leaders there say it'll cost $2.7 million to sink the submarine and make it an artificial reef. Sen. Murrell Smith says restoring it could cost $9 million. Leaving the submarine where it is could cost the state later. Some lawmakers say a hurricane might sink it in a way that disrupts port traffic.

A group of submarine veterans have sued the state to stop the sinking.

