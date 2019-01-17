St. Louis TV newscaster apologizes for accidental slur

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis newscaster has apologized for what he called an unintentional racial slur while referencing Martin Luther King Jr., nearly two weeks after the same phrase cost another broadcaster his job .

KTVI-TV's Kevin Steincross said during Thursday's 5 a.m. broadcast that an upcoming tribute would honor "Martin Luther Coon Jr." Steincross apologized during the 9 a.m. broadcast, saying he has "total respect for Dr. King, what he meant and what he continues to mean to our country."

KTVI says managers spoke with Steincross and believe the phrase was inadvertent and not reflective of his "core beliefs." Vice President of News Audrey Prywitch says no additional discipline is planned.

Upstate New York meteorologist Jeremy Kappell was fired after apparently calling a park named for the slain civil rights leader "Martin Luther Coon King Jr. Park." Kappell said the phrasing was unintentional. Longtime NBC broadcaster Al Roker, who is black, was among those defending Kappell.