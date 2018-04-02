Spring snowstorm makes for slippery, sloppy commute

















A man braces himself against morning snowfall in Pittsfield, Mass., Monday, April 2, 2018. A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow and slushy commute to start the work week. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)

A man walks along the levee system walkway in the snow Monday, April 2, 2018 in Kingston, Pa. A wintry mix started falling across the state early Monday and was expected to continue through the morning. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Morning commuters walk through the snow outside the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, April 2, 2018. The National Weather Service says a winter weather advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m. Monday, with several inches of spring snow in the New York City area.

Black Angus cows graze on a farm in Noxen, Pa., Monday April 2, 2018. A wintry mix started falling across the state early Monday and was expected to continue through the morning. (Mark Moran/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

Tyler Lawlor cycles through Patriots Path in Morristown, N.J., Monday, April 2, 2018. Lawlor cycled from his home in Rockaway to his job in Mendham and back after he found out his business was closed. (Bob Karp/The Daily Record via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — A fast-moving spring snowstorm swept through parts of the Northeast, spreading a wintry mix that made for a slow, slippery and slushy commute to start the work week.

The storm stretched from Ohio to coastal southern New England early Monday, and northern New Jersey took a hard hit with 4 to 8 inches of snow accumulation, leading to dozens of vehicle spinouts and crashes. A winter weather advisory was issued for parts of New York, and a steady snow forced the Yankees to postpone their scheduled 1:05 p.m. home opener against Tampa Bay.

Some school districts closed for the day and others opted for a delayed opening. In the New York City area, LaGuardia, Kennedy and Newark Liberty airports all reported some flight disruptions.

The storm was to move off the coast later Monday, giving way to warming temperatures and melting.

Monday's snowstorm was the fifth in the area after four nor'easters in March.