Sephora to close US stores on June 5 for inclusion workshops

NEW YORK (AP) — Sephora says it will close all its U.S. stores on the morning of June 5 to host "inclusion workshops" for its employees. The move comes just over a month after the cosmetics company caught the internet's eye, when singer SZA said she had security called on her while shopping at a California store.

Sephora posted notice of the closures on its Facebook page and elsewhere. It also included a link to its "We Belong to Something Beautiful" campaign, which says, "We will never stop building a community where diversity is expected, self-expression is honored, all are welcomed, and you are included."

On April 30, SZA tweeted that a Sephora employee called security to make sure she wasn't stealing. Sephora responded with an apologetic tweet, saying it takes such complaints seriously.