Sanders Institute set to host first big meeting

FILE - In this April 19, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and his wife Jane take a walk in State College, Pa. Sanders Institute, a think tank co-founded by Jane Sanders, will hold it's first big meeting where academics, artists and policy makers from across the world will gather in Burlington, Vt. Sen. Sanders will give the keynote address on Thursday evening, Nov. 29, 2018, and panel discussions will be held on Friday and Saturday.

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A think tank founded by the wife and son of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is going to be hosting its first big meeting.

The Sanders Institute Gathering, which is not connected to the senator or his political campaign, is scheduled for Thursday through Saturday this week in Burlington.

Institute co-founder Jane O'Meara Sanders says the meeting will bring progressive thinkers from across the country and the world to Vermont.

They will look at issues of economic, environmental, social and racial justice and seek solutions that put people ahead of corporations.

Among those scheduled to attend are New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Carmen Yulin Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Vermont environmentalist Bill McKibben.

Bernie Sanders will give the opening address on Thursday.