Rope, not dope: Hemp harvest at Washington's Mount Vernon

Interpreters Megan Romney, left, and Deb Colburn, right, work to process the hemp harvest Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at George Washington's Mount Vernon estate. Mount Vernon planted about 1,000 square feet of industrial hemp this year in recognition of Washington's planting of the crop in the 18th century.

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (AP) — Chopping cherry trees is not the only horticultural myth surrounding George Washington: Slacker culture has long reveled in the tenuous link between the Founding Father and marijuana.

Washington's connections to cannabis are not invented out of whole cloth, though. Washington did indeed grow industrial hemp on his Mount Vernon estate. But that variety of the cannabis plant does not contain enough THC, the psychotropic chemical in marijuana, to cause any mind-bending effects.

On Wednesday, interpreters at Mount Vernon harvested the first hemp crop on centuries on the estate grounds to highlight the Founding father's life as a farmer.

Washington considered hemp as a replacement for tobacco as a cash crop but ultimately decided against it. Instead, he grew hemp for use on his estate to make rope and cloth.