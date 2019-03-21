Road rage suspect who killed deputy ID'd in Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Police have identified the road rage suspect who killed a sheriff's deputy, wounded a police officer and died in a central Washington state shootout.

Ellensburg Police Capt. Dan Hansberry identified the suspect Thursday as 29-year-old Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro of Ellensburg.

Flores del Toro died in a hospital a short time after the gunbattle.

Officers had tried to stop del Toro's vehicle after authorities received a complaint about the motorist's driving that authorities described as a "road-rage type event."

Police chased the car, which stopped near the town of Kittitas. Authorities say Flores del Toro got out exchanged gunfire with officers.

Sheriff's deputy Ryan Thompson was killed and Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez was shot in the leg, suffering a shattered femur.