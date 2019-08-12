Restaurant that got racist letter is overwhelmed by support

SILER CITY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina restaurant that received a racist, threatening letter says it ran out of food after it was overwhelmed by customers who came to show their support.

The owners of A&I's Chicken Shack in Siler City said on Facebook the restaurant had to close Sunday. They said some "drove miles" to show support. The restaurant plans to reopen Tuesday.

Andre Chaney, who is black, is one of the owners. He says he found the letter Wednesday. News outlets report it contained a racist epithet and was signed "white nationalists."

The Chatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating to determine who sent it and whether it constitutes a hate crime. Sheriff Mike Roberson says felony charges could be filed.

Siler City is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) west of Raleigh.