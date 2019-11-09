Maryland GOPer whose posts led to Trump ire to run for House

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Republican whose social media posts about trash in Baltimore ultimately led to President Donald Trump's verbal attack of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings says she'll run for Cummings' seat.

Kimberly Klacik tells The Baltimore Sun she'll file next week as a candidate for the 7th Congressional District special election. Cummings died last month. Primaries will be in February, with an April general election.

Klacik's videos of West Baltimore caught the attention of Trump last summer. The president blasted Cummings' majority-black district as a "rodent-infested mess." That set off a war of words with Baltimore boosters.

Over a dozen people have filed to run or are considering a run in the overwhelmingly Democratic district. Klacik is a member of a county Republican leadership committee.