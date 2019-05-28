Report: Pennsylvania must do more to help Chesapeake Bay

FILE - In this May 12, 2010 file photo, a man looks out over the Chesapeake Bay, with the Bay Bridge in the background, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. For an annual report card evaluating the 200-mile-long (322-kilometer-long) bay, researchers at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 gave the Chesapeake a grade of 46% for 2018, down from 54% in 2017. All of the indicators factored into the bay's health index declined or stayed flat last year. less FILE - In this May 12, 2010 file photo, a man looks out over the Chesapeake Bay, with the Bay Bridge in the background, at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, Md. For an annual report card evaluating the ... more Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Photo: Jacquelyn Martin, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Report: Pennsylvania must do more to help Chesapeake Bay 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A nonprofit that tracks pollution in the Chesapeake Bay is once again lambasting Pennsylvania for not doing enough to protect the nation's largest estuary.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation released a report Tuesday that says Pennsylvania's plan to reduce pollution is "woefully inadequate."

States are tasked with keeping farm manure and storm water from flowing into the bay's watershed. The pollution limits plant and animal life in the Chesapeake.

The Susquehanna River flows from Pennsylvania into the bay in Maryland. Last year, Pennsylvania officials acknowledged the "enormous challenge" of reducing runoff and said major efforts were underway.

The Environmental Protection Agency is requiring states in the bay's watershed to fully implement a "pollution diet" for the Chesapeake by 2025.

The foundation's report assessed progress in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Virginia.