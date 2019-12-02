Rep. Cummings’ daughters back aide in race against his wife

BALTIMORE (AP) — Elijah Cummings’ daughters are supporting one of his longtime aides in the race for his seat, which is being sought by the late congressman’s widow.

News outlets report 37-year-old Jennifer Cummings issued a statement last week saying Harry Spikes embodies the same spirit as her father, whom he worked beside for 15 years.

Jennifer Cummings and her younger sister, Adia, appeared alongside Spikes as he formally announced his candidacy last month. He’s running for the 7th District congressional seat against at least eight Republicans and 24 Democrats, including Elijah Cummings’ second wife, 48-year-old Maya Rockeymoore Cummings.

Rockeymoore Cummings has said her husband wished for her to succeed him if he died. She resigned as Maryland's Democratic Party chair to enter the race.

A special primary is set for February.