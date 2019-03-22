Remains of pilot killed during WWII laid to rest in Utah

BLUFFDALE, Utah (AP) — The remains of a World War II pilot have been laid to rest in his home state of Utah after being returned from Germany.

The Salt Lake City Tribune reported that the burial for Army Air Forces 2nd Lt. Lynn W. Hadfield came 74 years to the day German anti-aircraft fire hit his bomber and he crashed just months before the war ended.

Hadfield's daughter, Mary Ann Turner, mourned her father, who died when she was 2. After the funeral Thursday, she said an "emptiness is filled" and she had finally found peace.

A researcher found evidence of a crash in 2016 about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the German city of Dulmen. DNA analysis confirmed the remains belonged to the 26-year-old from Salt Lake City and two crew members.

