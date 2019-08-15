Records: Land taxes went unpaid by Rep. Meadows' business

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Thousands of dollars in property taxes on land owned by Republican U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows' business went unpaid because the western North Carolina congressman says he didn't know about the bills.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the Bertie County tax office began recording nonpayments on two parcels starting in 2013 and on a third in beginning in 2016. Meadows spokesman Ben Williamson said in a text message Tuesday that the bills of roughly $6,200 were being paid that day.

Williamson says the business called Sound Investments of WNC hadn't paid the taxes because the notices were sent to an old address for Meadows. Bertie County is hundreds of miles from the 11th District that Meadows represents.

Meadows is a four-term congressman who leads the conservative House Freedom Caucus.