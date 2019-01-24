Push to move Confederate statue stalls after panel's vote

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A push to remove a Confederate statue from a prominent spot in Kentucky's largest city has stalled after a local preservation district committee didn't back the plan.

Louisville news outlets report the panel's vote ended in a 3-3 tie Wednesday, so the motion failed because it did not have a majority vote.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in August that he planned to move the statue honoring John B. Castleman, who was a Confederate soldier and later a U.S. general. The statue has been vandalized multiple times since the 2017 deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The city has the option to appeal the decision to the Landmarks Commission. In a statement, Fischer spokeswoman Jean Porter said officials will evaluate what to do over the next few days.