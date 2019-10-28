Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Flooding along the Missouri River has stretched on for seven months in some places and could endure through the winter. That could leave some Upper Midwest farmland and possibly some homes encased in ice.

The icy flooding is possible due to a still-high river, saturated ground, broken levees and a forecast for a wetter-than normal winter. It's possible some flooding could continue into spring.

In places along the lower Missouri River where levees broke in the spring, large areas of mostly farmland remains underwater. Fixing the broken levees will take several years.

Tom Bullock says there's no end in sight to flooding in northwestern Missouri, where he is Holt County's emergency management director.

Roughly 30,000 acres remain underwater in Holt County, and some of that floodwater is likely to freeze in place.