NAACP links earthquake signs in Oregon to white supremacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The NAACP of Portland says a new city policy requiring public signs on brick buildings warning they might collapse in an earthquake is part of a long history of white supremacy aimed at forcing black people to move out of neighborhoods.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that the group on Thursday decried the policy affecting some 1,600 buildings, many in areas with a predominantly black population.

City officials say the ordinance approved in October is part of an effort ultimately aimed at upgrading old buildings to withstand an earthquake.

But the NAACP says the policy will make it tougher for brick building owners to get loans and will discourage investment.

They say buildings will have to be sold, and that developers will demolish and redevelop, increasing the cost to live there and forcing current residents out.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com