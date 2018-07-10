Police revive child found unresponsive in swimming pool

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police officers say their training kicked in when they resuscitated a 2-year-old who was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in New Jersey's largest city.

Police body cam video shows Newark police officers hitting the child on her back as she struggled to breathe on Sunday night. The girl started crying.

Newark Public Safety director Anthony Ambrose says the girl is in stable condition.

The girl was wearing a floatation device in the pool. It's not clear how she became submerged or whether she had adult supervision.