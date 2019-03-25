Police: Officer fatally shot armed man in parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man in the parking lot of a North Carolina fast-food restaurant after he ignored repeated requests to drop his weapon, the police chief said Monday, though protesters at the scene questioned whether police rushed into using fatal force.

Charlotte-Mecklenberg Police Chief Kerr Putney told reporters that employees at a Burger King called police after the man acted suspiciously and gave the employees an "uneasy feeling." He said the man walked outside, where officers ordered him multiple times to drop the gun.

"We get here, engage the subject, who is armed. There are multiple commands to drop the weapon, as we engage him outside in the parking lot. At some point ... one of the first arriving officers perceived a legal threat (and) fired at least one round, striking the subject," Putney said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and died.

Putney said a gun was found at the scene.

News images from the scene showed many officers surrounding Burger King and a group of fewer than two-dozen protesters gathered there around noon. Some were chanting "Shoot first, ask questions later," near the officers, according to The Charlotte Observer .

Police say the officer was placed on administrative leave, which is routine in shootings involving police.

Police say the names of the officer and the man who was killed are being temporarily withheld pending family notification. Police didn't release their races.