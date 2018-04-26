Police: Cheerleading instructor used spy camera in bathroom

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they've arrested a cheerleading instructor for putting a camera in a bathroom and secretly taking pictures of children and adults.

Montgomery County Police said Thursday that they've arrested 21-year-old Cristian Gill on charges of conducting visual surveillance of kids and adults without their consent.

Police said Gill worked as an instructor at Shockwave Allstars cheerleading studio in Rockville when the owner discovered that Gill had hidden a camera in a unisex bathroom.

Police said they seized electronic devices during a search of Gill's home and found about 49 photographs that had been taken in Shockwave's bathroom. Police said there were additional images and video files from the bathroom that had been deleted.

Gill is being held in jail without bond.