Police: 2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash in Detroit

In this June 24, 2018 photo, Detroit police and fire department personnel work at the scene of a small plane crash in Detroit. Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — Authorities say two people have died and a third was injured when a small plane crashed in Detroit while heading to the city's municipal airport.

Detroit police Capt. Mark Thornton told reporters the single-engine plane en route to Coleman A. Young International Airport apparently struck a power line and tree Sunday night. He says it burned in a vacant lot. Thornton says "courageous citizens" rescued the survivor.

Thornton says a man and a woman died. The survivor is in critical condition. Video shows a person stumbling from the burning wreckage.

No one else was injured.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford says preliminary information indicates the pilot reported a landing gear problem and low fuel shortly before the crash. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.