Passer-by rescues boy after SUV skids into Indianapolis pond

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a passer-by rescued a 4-year-old boy from a retention pond in Indianapolis after his family's SUV apparently slid from an icy bridge into the frigid water.

The vehicle was one of two that drove into the pond Monday evening. Roads were icy after a wintry Midwest storm .

The fire department says the boy's mother reported the SUV hit ice before plummeting down an embankment. The unidentified good Samaritan swam to the SUV and carried the small boy to medics before leaving.

WRTV video shows fire crews using a boat to rescue the mother and her 11- and 17-year-old daughters, who had climbed onto the roof of the vehicle.

Around the same time, a 50-year-old driver ended up in the pond after reportedly hitting ice. She swam to safety.