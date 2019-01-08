Parents of boy who died in hotel settle with North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The parents of an 11-year-old boy who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in a North Carolina hotel nearly six years ago have reached a settlement in their complaint against the state.

The Charlotte Observer reports the parents of Jeffrey Williams argued the state failed to properly inspect the Best Western Blue Ridge Plaza in Boone or warn the public that another couple died of carbon monoxide poisoning in the same hotel room.

According to a copy of the agreement the parents' attorney sent to the newspaper, the settlement amount is $100,000.

A state board found in 2014 that a contractor converted the hotel's pool heater from propane to natural gas, violating manufacturer instructions. Carbon monoxide infiltrated a room on the floor above, killing Daryl and Shirley Jenkins of Longview, Washington, in April 2013 and Jeffrey about a month later.

