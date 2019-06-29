PHOTO GALLERY: A selection of pictures from the past week

Adherents of the Qadiriyah sufi order, preform outside the tomb of Sheikh Hamed Al Nil, a 19th century Sufi leader, during a weekly gathering to dance and chant religious hymns until sunset, in the Omdurman district of Khartoum, Sudan, Friday, June 28, 2019.

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery includes adherents of the Qadiriyah sufi order dance in Sudan; a surfer on an artificial wave in Germany; and Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris speaking simultaneously during a presidential debate in Miami.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of June 22-28, 2019.

___

___

