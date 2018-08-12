Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf





















































































Photo: Ken Balcomb, Center For Whale Research Image 1 of / 22 Caption Close Image 1 of 22 J35 pushing her dead calf Wednesday. J35 pushing her dead calf Wednesday. Photo: Ken Balcomb, Center For Whale Research Image 2 of 22 In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo released by the Center for Whale Research, an orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35 an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod. (Center for Whale Research via AP) less In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo released by the Center for Whale Research, an orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35 an endangered killer ... more Photo: AP Image 3 of 22 Image 4 of 22 In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo released by the Center for Whale Research, an orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35 an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod. (Center for Whale Research via AP) less In this Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, photo released by the Center for Whale Research, an orca, known as J35, foreground, swims with other orcas near Friday Harbor, Alaska. Researchers said J-35 an endangered killer ... more Photo: AP Image 5 of 22 Photo: Frederic Larson, The Chronicle Image 6 of 22 Humpback whales Best time to see them: May - November

Humpback whales Best time to see them: May - November Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Image 7 of 22 Where to see humpback whales: Moss Landing

Guided kayak tours are available in Moss Landing, offering you the chance to get very close to humpback whales and other wildlife (like otters!). Where to see humpback whales: Moss Landing

Guided kayak tours are available in Moss Landing, offering you the chance to get very close to humpback whales and other wildlife (like otters!). Photo: Pete Kiehart, The Chronicle Image 8 of 22 Here, a humpback whale surfaces next to Karen Hatch on a kayak paddle trip out of Moss Landing. Here, a humpback whale surfaces next to Karen Hatch on a kayak paddle trip out of Moss Landing. Photo: Giancarlo Thomae, Courtesy Photo Image 9 of 22 Where to see humpback whales : Farallon Islands

Many tours will take you out to the Farallons for a glimpse at the rich ecosystem just outside the Golden Gate. R esearchers stationed at the island counted 93 humpback whales, 21 blue whales and one fin whale in a single hour recently. less Where to see humpback whales : Farallon Islands

Many tours will take you out to the Farallons for a glimpse at the rich ecosystem just outside the Golden Gate. R esearchers stationed at the island counted 93 ... more Photo: Scott Strazzante, The Chronicle Image 10 of 22 Blue whales Best time to see them: May - November Blue whales Best time to see them: May - November Photo: John Calambokidis, Associated Press Image 11 of 22 Where to see blue whales : Farallon Islands

The blue whale was hunted nearly to extinction, but happily the California blue whales have made a huge comeback. They're estimated to be at 97% of their pre-hunting population. less Where to see blue whales : Farallon Islands

The blue whale was hunted nearly to extinction, but happily the California blue whales have made a huge comeback. They're estimated to be at 97% of their pre-hunting ... more Photo: Brant Ward, The Chronicle Image 12 of 22 Where to see blue whales: Point Lobos State Reserve

Blue whales are sometimes seen alongside humpback whales around Point Lobos. They're usually spotted in July, August and September. Where to see blue whales: Point Lobos State Reserve

Blue whales are sometimes seen alongside humpback whales around Point Lobos. They're usually spotted in July, August and September. Photo: Lance Iversen, The Chronicle Image 13 of 22 Whale watchers aboard a Monterey Bay Whale Watch boat get a glimpse of a bule whale. Whale watchers aboard a Monterey Bay Whale Watch boat get a glimpse of a bule whale. Photo: Manny Crisostomo, Sacramento Bee Image 14 of 22 Gray whales Best time to see them: December - May Gray whales Best time to see them: December - May Photo: Joe Zouzounis Image 15 of 22 Where to see gray whales : Point Reyes National Seashore

The highest number of whales swim by Point Reyes in Dec. - Feb., but now's the time to see calves. Mothers and babies will come close to shore in late April and early May. Whale experts say that 94-percent of Pacific gray whales will pass Point Reyes during migrations. less Where to see gray whales : Point Reyes National Seashore

The highest number of whales swim by Point Reyes in Dec. - Feb., but now's the time to see calves. Mothers and babies will come close to shore in late ... more Photo: Jessica Mullins, The Chronicle Image 16 of 22 Where to see gray whales : Point Arena Lighthouse

The lighthouse sticks out into the ocean, giving whale watchers a better and closer vantage point to catch a glimpse of a whale. Where to see gray whales : Point Arena Lighthouse

The lighthouse sticks out into the ocean, giving whale watchers a better and closer vantage point to catch a glimpse of a whale. Photo: Brant Ward, The Chronicle Image 17 of 22 Where to see gray whales : Montara

March through May are good times to whale-watch in Montara, as calves stick closer to shore. Where to see gray whales : Montara

March through May are good times to whale-watch in Montara, as calves stick closer to shore. Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, Associated Press Image 18 of 22 Where to see gray whales : Bodega Head

Bodega Bay features plenty of highway pullouts so you can safely view whales from elevated vantage points. Where to see gray whales : Bodega Head

Bodega Bay features plenty of highway pullouts so you can safely view whales from elevated vantage points. Photo: Michael Macor, The Chronicle Image 19 of 22 Killer whales Best time to see them: Year-round, but particularly in spring when they come to California to hunt grey whale calves.

OK, killer whales aren't technically whales. But they fall under the umbrella of 'cool marine mammals you can see while whale-watching.' less Killer whales Best time to see them: Year-round, but particularly in spring when they come to California to hunt grey whale calves.

OK, killer whales aren't technically whales. But they fall under the umbrella of ... more Photo: Elaine Thompson, Associated Press Image 20 of 22 Best place to see killer whales : Anywhere where gray whales and their calves may be. Monterey Bay is a good bet since its deep Submarine Canyon makes it an ideal spot for whale crossings. Best place to see killer whales : Anywhere where gray whales and their calves may be. Monterey Bay is a good bet since its deep Submarine Canyon makes it an ideal spot for whale crossings. Photo: Giancarlo Thomae / Sanctuary Cruises / Giancarlo Thomae / Sanctuary Cruises Image 21 of 22 Minke whales Best time to see them: Year-round, although summer and fall is most common

Minke whales are the second-smallest baleen whales and are not endangered. Minke whales Best time to see them: Year-round, although summer and fall is most common

Minke whales are the second-smallest baleen whales and are not endangered. Photo: Bryant Austin, Studio: Cosmos Image 22 of 22 Where to see minke whales : Big Sur

Marine life of all sorts can be seen in Big Sur, from minke whales to orcas to dolphins. Where to see minke whales : Big Sur

Marine life of all sorts can be seen in Big Sur, from minke whales to orcas to dolphins. Photo: Paul Giamou, Getty Images/Aurora Creative Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf 1 / 22 Back to Gallery

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. (AP) — Researchers say an endangered killer whale that drew international attention as she carried her dead calf on her head for more than two weeks is finally back to feeding and frolicking with her pod.

The Center for Whale Research in Washington state says it watched the orca, known as J35, chase a school of salmon in Haro Strait west of San Juan Island on Saturday afternoon.

The whales have been struggling because of a lack of salmon, and J35's calf died soon after birth on July 24. The mother carried the baby on her head for at least 17 days, in an image of grief that struck an emotional chord worldwide.

She finally abandoned the carcass as it decomposed.

Center for Whale Research founder Ken Balcomb says he is immensely relieved to see J35 returning to typical behavior.