Officials: Chlorine leak sparks hazmat response; 30 sickened

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Officials say about 30 people were hospitalized after workers at a Massachusetts company began feeling ill, triggering a hazmat response to the building.

The Boston Globe reports that the response came after Salem fire officials initially were called to Thermal Circuits around 3:30 p.m. Sunday for what appeared to be a chlorine leak. The building was evacuated as the fire department and a hazmat team responded. It was eventually cleared for the next shift of employees to work.

Salem Fire Department Deputy Chief Alan Dionne says some people were being carried out, while others were being attended to on the side of the road.

A Fire Department spokesperson says 18 people were transported to a local hospital. Eleven others were admitted to other hospitals.