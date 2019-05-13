Officer in 'I can't breathe' death faces disciplinary trial

FILE - In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Gwen Carr, left, mother of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died as he was being subdued in a chokehold by police Officer Daniel Pantaleo nearly five years earlier, speaks during a news conference after leaving court in New York. A long-delayed disciplinary trial is set to begin, Monday, May 13, 2019, for the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in Garner's death in July 2014. less FILE - In this Thursday, May 9, 2019, file photo, Gwen Carr, left, mother of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man who died as he was being subdued in a chokehold by police Officer Daniel Pantaleo nearly five years ... more Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Officer in 'I can't breathe' death faces disciplinary trial 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-delayed disciplinary trial is set to begin for the New York City police officer accused of using a banned chokehold in the July 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Officer Daniel Pantaleo's trial is scheduled to start Monday at police headquarters.

Garner was the unarmed black man whose pleas of "I can't breathe" became a rallying cry against police brutality.

Pantaleo could face penalties ranging from the loss of vacation days to firing if he's found to have violated department rules. He denies wrongdoing.

A ruling last week requires that the police watchdog agency bringing the case prove not only that Pantaleo violated department rules, but that his actions fit the criteria for criminal charges. Pantaleo does not actually face criminal charges.

Pantaleo has been on desk duty since Garner's death.