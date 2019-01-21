North Dakota's GOP-led Legislature mulls more abortion bills

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's Republican-led Legislature is considering abortion restrictions for the first time in six years despite critics saying the state is setting itself up for another round of expensive legal fights.

In standing-room-only hearings on Monday, a House committee took testimony on a bill that would ban a commonly used second-trimester abortion procedure.

Opponents call the procedure "barbaric," but abortion-rights groups say banning the dilation and evacuation method of abortion is unconstitutional because it interferes with private medical decisions.

Another bill would require abortion providers to inform women undergoing drug-induced abortions that if they changed their minds, they could still have a live birth — a claim abortion-rights groups say isn't supported by any medical evidence.

Similar fights are expected in several states over abortion rights this year.