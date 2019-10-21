Nobel laurate Jody Williams campaigns against killer robots

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Nobel peace laureate Jody Williams is helping lead a campaign for a new international treaty to ban killer weapons that can select targets and fire without decision-making by a human being.

Williams said at a news conference Monday that these lethal autonomous weapons "are crossing a moral and ethical Rubicon and should not be allowed to exist and be used in combat or in any other way."

She says the Campaign to Stop Killer Robots is trying to gain support from governments and people everywhere to step up pressure for a treaty "so we don't see these weapons unleashed on the world."

Williams shared the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize with the Campaign to Ban Landmines for their successful campaign for a treaty banning anti-personnel land mines.